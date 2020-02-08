Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald John Brown. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

BROWN, Ronald John July 2, 1940 - February 3, 2020 Ron's struggle with dementia is over, so now we can reflect on the good times no matter how bittersweet. We all loved him very much. Words to describe our Papa are: courageous, humble, generous, unapologetic, a wicked sense of humor. He loved a single malt scotch and O'Henry bars. Ron lost his battle with dementia but not his love of a good laugh, great food, music, and poetry. He loved to dance and was the Vancouver Canucks' greatest fan. Nobody loved his work more than Ron; he loved teaching the apprentices the tricks of the trade. He was non-judgmental and always keen to help. Ron loved his family and adored his grandkids; he told them wonderful stories and played endless crazy games with them. He never missed a game or performance. At 75 he was still doing back flips off the diving board to entertain his granddaughters. He swam like a fish, excelled in backstroke, loved scuba diving, rowing, and hiking the West Coast Trail. Alas, he wasn't good at everything; he was a lousy cook, loved gardens but could not identify a plant or flower, could not name an actor, but loved the theatre, but music was his favorite, especially a string quartet. Ron hated snobbery, didn't like people who embellished the truth. He never owned a cell phone and he still listened to the radio every day. He didn't get his knickers in a twist about trivial things. Ron stopped driving quite young because of his eyesight, but he never stopped loving cars. We will miss him forever. Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fran; his children Ross (Tammy), Jake, Julie (Mike), and grandchildren Amanda, Hudson, Montana, Mac, Libby, Abby, Olivia, and Jack. Thanks, Ron, for the wonderful life you provided for the family. We are blessed to have had you! To all of us, Ron will be forever young and we truly were loved by him. As per Ron's request, there will be no service. We will have a family gathering to spread his ashes on a beach somewhere. In lieu of flowers, please send a few bucks to the Sally Ann (Ron's charity of choice). To leave a condolence, please visit







