Ronald John LAMONTAGNE
LAMONTAGNE, Ronald John February 26, 1947 - June 12, 2020 Ron passed away peacefully with son Jim and daughter-in-law Vikki at his side. Ron had a long construction career in Victoria. (Big Ronnie) was a legend in the drywall industry with many crazy events! Ron's passion was shooting at the range and countless hunting trips from Sooke Hills to the Alaska Highway. He hunted them all, big or small! He was also a great fisherman and was always off work after the big one. Ron is survived by son Jim (Vikki), sister Karen Frost and lifelong friend Jim Frost, brother Doug and his great friend Norman. Ron was a one of a kind and touched many and will be sadly missed by family and many friends.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
