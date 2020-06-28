SATHER, Ronald Lamont On March 4th, 2020 with very sad hearts, we said goodbye to our gentle, kind, loving and very much adored husband, father and Papa; as he was called home to be with the Lord. Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Evelyn, daughters Deborah Sather and Tawney Geoghegan, son Jamie (Tracy) Sather, seven grandchildren Jordan, Olivia, Tristan, Melanie, Braeden, Cole and Davis; step-son Lyle (Silvia) Elley, step-grandchildren Charmayne and Shawn Elley and two step great-grandchildren Jordynn and Wyatt Larsen. To the friends and family that affectionately loved Ron and the man that he was....know that he never complained, always had a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face as he fought a long hard battle with Cancer. Ron was carried into the arms of God by the angels, and is now forever at peace. Sing with the Angels Ronnie xx A Celebration of Ron's Life was held on March 13th, 2020 in Kelowna, BC







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store