RUGG, Ronald Lawrence 1949 - 2020 Ron took his first breath on November 05th, 1949 and his last breath on Easter Sunday evening April 12th, 2020. He died of natural causes in his 71st year. In his younger years, Ron's creative and ambitious nature developed into the opening and operating of two successful small businesses in Terrace, BC. During this time, Ron was also involved in the family business, one of the largest Fine Furniture stores in Northern British Columbia. In the mid-1980's, Ron and his small family moved to Victoria, BC, where they would permanently reside. Ron was a musician at heart... playing the guitar and singing his entire life. He was central in forming several bands in his youth; and also, 'The Capitals', in Victoria which performed for many years at Government House. Over the years, Ron, as well, played with other musicians at a variety of community and private events. Ron also worked for BC Transit and post retirement, became involved in the Kiwanis Village Society in Victoria, as 'chief handyman' for a large complex. His gentle spirit and service to others became wonderfully apparent as he travelled along life's path. The Kiwanis Village was Ron's perfect retirement contribution. Ron was a proud and loving father to Tanise (Ed) and Lawry (deceased in 2017) in Victoria; and to Jocelyn, in Calgary; and Gordon (Jaeson) in Surrey; and a wonderful brother to his sister Marelyn (Gordon) of North Vancouver. Ron was also a happy grandfather to Kaysha, Andrew, Finn, Miles, Cameron, Jaxan and Courtney, and a joyful great grandpa to little Emma! When he passed, Ron's gentle presence left footprints of love of family, great friendships, quick wit and playful humour, remarkable resiliency, and kindness.... And perhaps, if you listen very carefully you just might hear his beautiful voice in song! Ron will be so deeply missed..... A Celebration of Life for Ron will be held on Friday, April 09th, 2021 at the Sands Funeral Chapel, in Victoria, BC. (This is pending on the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions for social gatherings.