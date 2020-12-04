MITCHELL, Ronald It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Ronald Mitchell of Victoria, BC on November 21, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Ron passed away peacefully at Glenwarren Lodge. We are all very saddened by Ron's passing but take comfort in knowing that there is no more suffering for Ron from Parkinson's. He is now at peace. He fought a long hard battle with the disease. His tenacity and will to live life, in spite of the limitations from Parkinson's, was an inspiration to all who knew him. Due to Covid there will be no service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.