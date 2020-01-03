Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Neil Hunter. View Sign Obituary

HUNTER, Ronald Neil August 14, 1939 - December 18, 2019 Ron died as he lived, surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was a patient, caring and thoughtful person; respectful of others; reluctant to draw attention to himself. Foremost, Ron was a husband, father, grandfather, friend. He valued the time spent with those he loved, always trying to ensure the time was cheerful and inquiring. Most meaningful to him professionally, was being a teacher, principal, education advocate for youth at risk. Ron was a reader and lover of language. He appreciated how words, well-chosen, could heal or transform or simply entertain. And then there was being a farmer (he loved being on the land), fisherfolk (40 years of annual fishing trips to northern SK), traveller (six continents and 40+ countries), putterer (so satisfying). All pursuits that filled him with companionship and a deep appreciation for the wonders of the world in which he lived. Last, but not least, Ron was a volunteer, for seniors, youth at risk, the homeless, all sorts of charities. He left us his quiet reserve, inquiring mind, gratitude for the time he had and the many experiences he'd so thoroughly enjoyed. Ron is survived by wife Carol; daughters Kirstin and Rayna (Ken); grandchildren Hayley, Justin, Hunter; siblings Doug, Kelvin (Helen), Laura; family and friends in various parts of the world. He was predeceased by wife Pat; siblings Bruce, Etta, Olga, Alma, Velma, Goldie, Wally; family and friends he said good bye to, too soon. Owning Everything You worry that I will leave you. I will not leave you. Only strangers travel. Owning everything, I have nowhere to go. Leonard Cohen Cremation has taken place. A gathering in Victoria to remember Ron will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2-5pm in the lounge/boardroom at 50 Songhees Rd. A second gathering on his beloved prairies will be held in Saskatoon in summer, 2020. Details to follow. For those who wish, donations in Ron's memory can be made to Victoria Hospice or a charity of your choice.





