DAVISON, Ronald Owen February 4, 1938 - January 25, 2020 Ron passed peacefully at the age of 81 after a brief but brave battle with Cancer. Ron is lovingly remembered by many nephews, nieces and friends. Ron moved from Calgary, Alberta to Langford in 1952 and resided there until his passing. Ron retired from the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in August 1998 after 31 yrs. Ron enjoyed travelling, cards, bowling and baseball. He spent many years in the summers on his boat fishing and camping at Pacific Lions Marina. Ron lived a full and happy life and loved his coffee and lunches "with the guys". Service will be announced at a later date. Charity of Ron's choice is the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020