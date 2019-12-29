Ron was born and grew up in Nelson, BC and married Doris (nee Welbourn) in 1950. He was predeceased by Doris in 1999 and son Brent in 1991. He is survived by his brother Jim (Ann); brother-in-law Ray (Solange), sisters-in-law Helen and Jean (Bob); son Ron (Donna, Kyle and Daryl); daughter Donna (Howard, Brad and Scott); son Norman (Nathalie and Adam); daughter Cheryl (Richard, Grant, Brent, Jeffery and Angela); daughter-in-law Janice (Tom, Jardey and Corby) and six great-grandchildren.
Ron started as an accountant in the automotive and construction industry until his municipal career began in Trail and took him to Castlegar, Dawson Creek, UBC Endowment Lands and North Saanich. He was the 2nd president for the LGMA.
Ron was very proud of all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He passed peacefully with family by his side at Royal Columbian Hospital. In appreciation of his care by the great staff, if you wish, make a donation to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of life will be held in April.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 29, 2019