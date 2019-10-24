LARONE, Ronald Theodore 1943 - 2019 Ron Larone, retired navy seaman CPO2 39 years, passed away on October 21, 2019 in Duncan, BC. Predeceased by his wife Marleen, daughter Charlene and mother Mary. Ron is survived by his wife Estelle, daughter Sandy (Rick), grandchildren Cassidy and Hailey; son-in-law Greg, grandchildren RJ and William and great-grandchild, Kaden; Estelle's children Debbie, Steve (Kathy), Susan (Jack), many grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother-in-law Gerry; sisters Linda and children, Patty (Ron), Marilyn and children and brother Jack; the extended Price family and numerous friends and relatives. A Memorial service will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Service, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan, BC on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1pm. Flowers gratefully declined. If you wish please make a donation to BC Cancer Foundation or BC Diabetes Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019