JACK, Ronald Vernon August 5, 1932 - April 1, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Ron. He was born in Nanaimo and passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by Nita, his loving wife of 59 years; daughters Lorelei (Todd) and Rhona; granddaughters Tanya (Tony) and Kristin (J.P.); great granddaughters Olivia and Jocelyn; his brother Richard (Judy), sister-in-law Islay, brother-in-law Wally (Kathy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Alex and his son-in-law Tom. Ron graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry in 1960 and worked for MacMillan Bloedel for 31 years in various logging operations up and down Vancouver Island and in Powell River. He started out as a Forestry Engineer and worked up to Divisional Manager. Ron was always a gentleman. He was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humour right to the end. His family meant everything to him and he loved us all unconditionally. He enjoyed sailing, cycling, walking, travelling, fishing, golfing, playing bocce, cards and lawn bowling. He never forgot how to dance! Our family would like to thank Dr. Lund for his exceptional care of Ron over the years; the staff at Eagle Park Health Care Facility for their caring and loving approach with Ron and Dr. Fulton and the 3rd floor staff at NRGH for their care and attentiveness during his recent stay. We were so lucky to have him in our lives. He will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. To send a condolence to the family please visit





