MARTIN, Ronald Victor December 14, 1950 - October 27, 2019 Jelly suddenly passed away at his home in Victoria, BC. He was born and raised in Victoria attending Willows Elementary and Oak Bay High schools. He graduated from the photography program at David Thompson University, Nelson, BC in 1980. Making many friends on travels throughout BC and Canada, he returned from the Kootenays to Victoria in 1980 with his new family. He worked as a studio and commercial photographer and also privately as a wedding photographer. He was later employed at VGH working there until he retired in 2017. He will be remembered for his deep love of family and close friends, his gentle kindness, sincerity, generosity, intellect, quick wit, outrageous humor and upbeat spirit. He was an original, talented, unassuming man and an artist who left us a legacy of his love. He left this world too soon. He left us wanting more. His photographs will live in our eyes and he will live in our hearts. He will be missed. Predeceased by his dear mother Alice Raftery. Jelly left behind his love and life partner, Adrienne, beloved daughters Nicole (Brad) and Gabrielle, beautiful grandchildren, Harrison, Alyssa, Benjamin and Hannah; all of whom "Bumpa" delighted in and "loved in his heart". Also survived by his loving sister Colleen (Mike), nieces Heidi (Tyler), Jenny (Todd), nephews Peter (Julie) and Christian (Andrea) and eleven great nieces and nephews; and his loving sister-in-law Annette (Tom), niece Stacy, nephew Christopher (Kaley) and four great-nephews. No service on request. Celebration of life with family and friends TBA. Donations to charity of choice that reminds you of Jelly or "plant a tree". View: [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019

