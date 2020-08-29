1/1
Ronald Young
October 19, 1925 - August 25, 2020
Ronald is survived by his son Michael, and Patrick (spouse Brenda), his daughter Colleen, and grandchildren Nolan, Gemma, Joshua and Emily. Ron was pre-deceased by his spouse, the love of his life Therese (Terry) Young.

Ron served in the RCAF for over 20 years as an Aircraft Mechanic, he loved hunting and fishing, but he was always a Cowboy at heart. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A special "Thank You" to Luther Court Memorial Society in Victoria, where Ron lived since 2017. Thanks for the splendid job keeping Ron happy and healthy until the end, especially during this COVID 19 Pandemic.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
