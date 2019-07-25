Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronold "Ron" SCHELL. View Sign Obituary

Ronold "Ron" Schell, born February 1946, in Victoria BC, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 73. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Gladys Schell, and his first wife, Louise Schell. Left to cherish memories of Ron are: his wife Diana Steele; his children, Michael Schell and Suzanne (Michael) Patterson; his step-sons Adam (Ariel) and Jordan Steele; his grandsons Brody, Sean and Landon Patterson; his sisters, Lyn Scanlan, JoAnn (Daryl) Driemel, and Pam (Brian) St Arnault; nieces, nephews and extended family; Ron's "work" family at his accounting firm, Schell and Associates CPA: Raj Sigdel, Frecel Dillera, Mary Hindmarch, Maricel Demafiles, Ryan Tumber, Manju Sigdel and Jane Ong; and many close friends and colleagues.



Ron grew up in Victoria and graduated from Esquimalt High School in 1964, where he was proud to be the school newspaper editor. From an early age, starting as a paperboy with many routes, Ron loved working and attaining goals. His strong work ethic continued in different capacities before he attained his designation as a Certified General Accountant. Ron achieved success in Edson, Alberta, at Luscar Sterco Coal Mine, as a Comptroller for their audit division for a number of years before returning to Victoria, BC in 1989. Ron was very fortunate in meeting Flo Johnson of Blanshard Taxation and purchased her tax business upon her retirement. A few years later, Ron expanded on the practice that became Schell and Associates, CGA. Many of the clients today, along with their children and acquaintances, have come from this beginning. Although, the firm has grown, he and his team have maintained the same approachable nature.



During his life, Ron volunteered his time for many diverse groups, from his children's various sports teams to receiving a Canadian Forces Declaration in honor of his 20 years of service to the Victoria Branch of the Navy League. He was particularly proud of serving as a member of various related BC Metis Board groups. Ron gave his time to many; where he felt he could be of assistance to a group or person's growth, well-being, and was a mentor to many.



Ron had a zest for life and loved an assortment of sports. In Alberta, he was an avid curler and enjoyed nature, hunting and fishing in his early years. In latter years, Ron's passion was golf and dedicated many hours on the golf course, in which he accomplished three hole in ones within a year.



Ron will be lovingly remembered as a husband, father, grand-father, brother, uncle and friend. He had a love for numbers, puzzles and games. He was a hard worker, advocate and would root for the underdog. Ron had a positive look at life as if his "glass was always half full". We will forever love and cherish him.



A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the Olympic View Golf Club, 643 Latoria Road, Victoria BC. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Hastings, who acted above and beyond the call of duty over the past number of months, for which Ron was extremely grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society and/or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

