QUINN, Rory James July 18, 1946 - February 23, 2019 Rory slipped away peacefully after struggling with Parkinsons and years of chronic arthritis pain. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Norma and her family (Amy, Duncan, Katie & Finn); brothers Perry (Danielle) and Garry (Jocelyne) and a multitude of friends who enjoyed his zest for life before the pain of arthritis dampened his spirit. He was born in Baie-Comeau and moved to Ontario in his teen years where he joined the Bank of Nova Scotia. After 32 years of progressively more responsible positions in consumer credit in Sudbury, Toronto, Calgary and an international assignment to Dublin (where he tried unsuccessfully to keep up with the Irish ability to hold their beer) he retired in 1998 in Victoria and took up woodworking. He moved to the Sunshine Coast for 10 years and poured his creativity into crafting beautiful tables, boxes and cabinets until the arthritis in his hands made it impossible to continue. In 2017, he returned to Victoria to obtain more medical support and he and Norma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. He always tried to remain cheerful in spite of the pain - all of us who loved him are relieved that he's no longer suffering. Many thanks to Dr. Sherk and the staff at VGH for their compassion and care. On behalf of Norma, family and friends, here is our wish for the mighty Quinn - "May your spirit soar freely and hopefully not stay entirely out of trouble". A celebration of life will be held later. Messages can be sent to





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

