MOODY, Rosa (nee Doleschal) April 9, 1932 - March 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Rosa after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home in the loving embrace of her family. Rosa was born in Krems an der Donau, Austria, on April 9, 1932, and emigrated to Canada in 1961, settling in Victoria in 1967. She will be lovingly remembered by Arthur, her husband of 57 years, as his 'most precious jewel'; by her daughter Maxine; her son Steven and his wife Michelle, and by her 2 grandsons Ryan and Connor. Rosa was a life-long parishioner and an active volunteer in the View Royal Anglican Church. From knitting up a storm for fund raising fairs and luncheons, to staffing the parish Thrift store and serving on several church committees, Rosa was a beloved member of her community. Rosa's greatest joy was her family and she cherished the many years she spent helping raise her grandchildren and cheering them on at their various sporting activities. We will gather to remember Rosa and inter her ashes. Details will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please leave your memory of Rosa or condolences at www.earthsoption.com, or directly with our family. Funeral Home Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services

5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500

