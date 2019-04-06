van STELTEN, Rosalee, QGJM. Born to V.O. (Bud) Auger and Eunice (Smith) Auger in Thunder Bay, ON, 8 May 1933, died in Victoria, BC on March 30 2019. Lee valued her family and friends, loved sports, the arts, travel, books, and the outdoors. Author and retired Wren petty officer. Member of the Royal Household in connection with the Royal Tour of Canada 1959; Lifetime member Association of Royal Yachtsmen for service on HMY Britannia. Past member of the League of Canadian Poets and the Alexandra Writers Association. Past Associate Director of the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede. A community volunteer for many years, she was awarded The Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, 2002. Survived by her beloved friend, Shirley Lavoy; her loving sister Laurel Cormack, Campbell River, BC; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; relatives in Holland; writing pals and hiking pals. Predeceased by her parents; her husband Henk van Stelten of Rotterdam; her brother Bryan Auger and sister Jo-Anne Davidson of Winnipeg. There will be no service at Lee's request. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
