Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalyn J. Moir. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

MOIR, Rosalyn J. (nee Foster) August 05, 1932 - January 31, 2020 With sadness, we wish to announce the passing of Rosalyn Jeanenne Moir at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, on Friday, January 31, 2020 with her family at her side. Her passing was actually a blessing that rescued her from long debilitating suffering and illness. Our thanks to the skills and kindness of the Doctors and Nurses who eased her final days. She is survived by her husband Colin R. Moir and daughter, Tracy W. Moir both of Victoria, BC, sisters, Lenora Brynjolfson, Vancouver, BC and Wynnona Newsham, Los Angeles, California, USA. As one of seven sisters in the family of James Rector and Lillian Foster of Maidstone, Saskatchewan, she was predeceased by sisters Doreen Franko, Beryl Hobbs, Yvonne Foster and Maxine Crawford. The bulk of the Foster family moved to Victoria in the 1940's. Rosalyn attended North Ward and Victoria High School, graduating in 1950. She then began her employment with the BC Government, Hospital Insurance, Education and ultimately became the Editor for Mines and Petroleum Resources where she flourished, and was Internationally known. Rosalyn retired in 1985. Rosalyn married Colin, a former classmate from 'Vic High' on July 23, 1955. They moved into a new home that Colin had just completed and they struggled (as all young couples do) to make ends meet while Colin was Articling to obtain his degree as a Chartered Accountant. As the years passed, and with hard work they managed to build a summer home at Qualicum Beach. Rosalyn was happy to smoothly preside and cater for over 35 years to two homes and be the hostess at numerous gatherings in what we and our friends felt was heaven. Rosalyn was an excellent gardener and she was adept at building annual moss and flower baskets with an emphasis on Fuchsias that put on a colourful showing! Please join us for a Memorial Celebration of Life, and reception on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am, in the Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate a donation be made to the Victoria Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







MOIR, Rosalyn J. (nee Foster) August 05, 1932 - January 31, 2020 With sadness, we wish to announce the passing of Rosalyn Jeanenne Moir at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, on Friday, January 31, 2020 with her family at her side. Her passing was actually a blessing that rescued her from long debilitating suffering and illness. Our thanks to the skills and kindness of the Doctors and Nurses who eased her final days. She is survived by her husband Colin R. Moir and daughter, Tracy W. Moir both of Victoria, BC, sisters, Lenora Brynjolfson, Vancouver, BC and Wynnona Newsham, Los Angeles, California, USA. As one of seven sisters in the family of James Rector and Lillian Foster of Maidstone, Saskatchewan, she was predeceased by sisters Doreen Franko, Beryl Hobbs, Yvonne Foster and Maxine Crawford. The bulk of the Foster family moved to Victoria in the 1940's. Rosalyn attended North Ward and Victoria High School, graduating in 1950. She then began her employment with the BC Government, Hospital Insurance, Education and ultimately became the Editor for Mines and Petroleum Resources where she flourished, and was Internationally known. Rosalyn retired in 1985. Rosalyn married Colin, a former classmate from 'Vic High' on July 23, 1955. They moved into a new home that Colin had just completed and they struggled (as all young couples do) to make ends meet while Colin was Articling to obtain his degree as a Chartered Accountant. As the years passed, and with hard work they managed to build a summer home at Qualicum Beach. Rosalyn was happy to smoothly preside and cater for over 35 years to two homes and be the hostess at numerous gatherings in what we and our friends felt was heaven. Rosalyn was an excellent gardener and she was adept at building annual moss and flower baskets with an emphasis on Fuchsias that put on a colourful showing! Please join us for a Memorial Celebration of Life, and reception on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am, in the Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate a donation be made to the Victoria Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close