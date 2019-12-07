Anne Blundell passed away peacefully on November 30. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Francis Blundell. Anne was the loving mother of sons, Robert (Christine), John (Alyna), Greg (Naomi) and daughter Theresa. Anne was the very proud Grandmother of Dylan, Mark, Ryan, Avery and Emerson. Even in the most difficult times she was always able to light up the room with her smile and laughter. We are grateful for having her in our lives and thankful she is at peace. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Cathedral in Victoria 740 View St. at 11am Saturday, December 14th.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 7, 2019