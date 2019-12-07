Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Anne Blundell. View Sign Obituary

Anne Blundell passed away peacefully on November 30. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Francis Blundell. Anne was the loving mother of sons, Robert (Christine), John (Alyna), Greg (Naomi) and daughter Theresa. Anne was the very proud Grandmother of Dylan, Mark, Ryan, Avery and Emerson. Even in the most difficult times she was always able to light up the room with her smile and laughter. We are grateful for having her in our lives and thankful she is at peace. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Cathedral in Victoria 740 View St. at 11am Saturday, December 14th.

Anne Blundell passed away peacefully on November 30. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Francis Blundell. Anne was the loving mother of sons, Robert (Christine), John (Alyna), Greg (Naomi) and daughter Theresa. Anne was the very proud Grandmother of Dylan, Mark, Ryan, Avery and Emerson. Even in the most difficult times she was always able to light up the room with her smile and laughter. We are grateful for having her in our lives and thankful she is at peace. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Cathedral in Victoria 740 View St. at 11am Saturday, December 14th. Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close