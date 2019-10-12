Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose L. PEAKE. View Sign Obituary

Rose was born in London, the youngest child to Lange and Jean Miller. Rose was orphaned at age two along with sisters, Lena (4) and Angela (6). She married Les Peake in 1954. They moved to Quebec a few years later where Andrea and Alison were born. Rose and family arrived in Victoria in 1968. She taught for 25 years in Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. Rose was passionate about golf and played until she was 80 at Royal Colwood. She lived on the water front in Vic West for 30 years and loved the harbour views. Rose called Shannon Oaks and Sunrise home for the last few years. Despite her blindness and mobility issues, she remained stoic and pragmatic to the end. Special thanks to Dr. Rosenberg and Dr. Manning for their outstanding support. Rose leaves behind her daughters, Andrea Peake, granddaughter, Terrin and Alison Hastings (Garth), granddaughters, Alexandra and Caitlin. Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, October 20 from 2-4pm at 3341 Woodburn Avenue.

