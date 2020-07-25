BATES, Rose Marie 27 April 1948 - 20 July 2020 Rose Bates (nee Hug), of Lacombe, Alberta, passed away peacefully on 20 July 2020 at her home in North Saanich, BC surrounded by her family, after succumbing to ALS. It is with fondness, Rose will be remembered by beloved husband Ken, son Jason, daughter Shannon and daughter-in-law Beth. She is survived and forever loved by her brother Ron, sister Betty, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Rose will be welcomed with open arms by her parents John and Lorna, brother Bobby and sister Donna. Rose grew up on her family farm at Gull Lake, AB. Rose looked to a new career at CIBC juggling gold and balancing accounts to the penny. She later moved to BC where she had her children. Her passions were broad; dragon boating, pickle ball, golf, walking, shopping and a creative sweet spot...quilting. Through her passions, she enjoyed and fostered deep connections with friends and relatives. Rose was immensely attached to her adored and spoiled grand-puppies, Madi and Stella. Rosie generously helped those in need and you would never catch her without a smile. Rose will be profoundly missed as our wild rose adventures on, to be fondly remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to her favourite charities: the ALS Society and the Mount Newton Centre Society are appreciated by the family.







