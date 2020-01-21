Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Noakes. View Sign Obituary

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Rose Noakes. Our beloved Mother and Nana passed away suddenly at RJH on Tuesday, January 14th. Rose is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Hugh. She is survived by her three sons Glenn (Heather), Richard (Kim) and Hugh (Lise) and her four grandchildren Jonathan (Mercedes), Sarah (Steven), Peter (Grace) and her darling Emma.



Rose will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Hamlin, Alberta she grew up on the family farm near Vilna. She moved to Vancouver Island in 1950. In 1952 she met Hugh and they were married in 1953. Rose and Hugh loved to travel and together they visited six continents and countless countries.



She will be remembered for her loving, devoted nature, unlimited kindness, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome and comforted. Private family service.

