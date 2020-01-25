BUTTON, Rose Winnifred Rose passed away peacefully, on January 14, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford. Survived by her loving son Ken (Ramona); granddaughters Heather (Martin Lait) and Heidi Thornton (Dale); and great-grandchildren David, Emily and Kathleen. No service by request. Memorial donations to Queen Alexandria Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, 345 Wale Road, Victoria, BC V9B 6X2 or to the BC SPCA, 3150 Napier Ln, Victoria, BC V8T 4V5 would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020