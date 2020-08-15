GOLLY, Rosella Clara L. (Totten) December 17, 1930 - July 30, 2020 Born on a farm in Indian Head, Sask., Rose was the youngest of five children. She went to school in Indian Head and Harris, Sask, and then went to work at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina. There she met Bill Golly in 1951 and they were married early in 1952. She felt welcomed into Bill's family who lived in Regina, as they all made their way through life. Rose had four children: Clifford (deceased), Stuart (Betty Ann), Pat (Bob Allan), and Kim (Wayne Klotz). She had six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who meant a great deal to her. Rose leaves behind her loving husband Bill, her sister, Mary Broad (Cranbrook, BC), in-laws Don and Pat Maze (Regina), and Clarke and Lorraine Golly (Regina) to mourn her passing, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Her siblings Harvey Totten, George Totten and Maxine Kaiser predeceased her. Rose's husband Bill worked for Poole Construction (later PCL), which meant that they moved often to different jobs throughout Saskatchewan, to Edmonton, Alberta and Denver, Colorado, making lifelong friends. They retired to Brentwood Bay, BC on Vancouver Island in 1984 and built their new home. Rose swung a hammer with the best of them. Rose was a smart, determined, fiery woman who valued family above everything. She was dedicated to making their home comfortable and welcoming. Through 68 years of marriage, she and Bill experienced life side-by-side: travel, joys, successes and sorrows. She will be much missed. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial will be held in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com