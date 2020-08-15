1/1
Rosella Clara L. (Totten) Golly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLLY, Rosella Clara L. (Totten) December 17, 1930 - July 30, 2020 Born on a farm in Indian Head, Sask., Rose was the youngest of five children. She went to school in Indian Head and Harris, Sask, and then went to work at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina. There she met Bill Golly in 1951 and they were married early in 1952. She felt welcomed into Bill's family who lived in Regina, as they all made their way through life. Rose had four children: Clifford (deceased), Stuart (Betty Ann), Pat (Bob Allan), and Kim (Wayne Klotz). She had six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who meant a great deal to her. Rose leaves behind her loving husband Bill, her sister, Mary Broad (Cranbrook, BC), in-laws Don and Pat Maze (Regina), and Clarke and Lorraine Golly (Regina) to mourn her passing, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Her siblings Harvey Totten, George Totten and Maxine Kaiser predeceased her. Rose's husband Bill worked for Poole Construction (later PCL), which meant that they moved often to different jobs throughout Saskatchewan, to Edmonton, Alberta and Denver, Colorado, making lifelong friends. They retired to Brentwood Bay, BC on Vancouver Island in 1984 and built their new home. Rose swung a hammer with the best of them. Rose was a smart, determined, fiery woman who valued family above everything. She was dedicated to making their home comfortable and welcoming. Through 68 years of marriage, she and Bill experienced life side-by-side: travel, joys, successes and sorrows. She will be much missed. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial will be held in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved