BRANTING, Rosemary Anita (nee Yarr) Rosemary passed away peacefully February 3, 2019. Proud to be a lifetime resident of the Cowichan Valley, Rosemary was born March 5, 1936 and in 1955 married Ralph Branting. Together they had three children and seven grandchildren whom they enjoyed immensely. Predeceased by Ralph (2013), she is survived by children Barbara Foster (Cam) grandchildren Jennifer, Derrick with great-granddaughter Halayna, and Tony; Brian Branting (Mary-Ann) grandchildren Andrew and Christopher; and Karen Palmer (Kirk) granddaughter Alanna Graham with Joshua/Joe and great-grandchildren Inez and Oscar, sadly predeceased by her grandson Eric Palmer (2016). Also survived by her brother Alan Yarr and family, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, and many loved nieces and nephews. Rosemary was an exceptionally bright child, skipping second grade and seamlessly developing lifelong friendships with her classmates. Upon graduating from Cowichan High School she worked in the original H.W. Dickie Insurance office and enjoyed time with friends and watching the boys at baseball, where she met Ralph. Rosemary provided the administrative support for the success of Ralph's electrical business. Sports became a big part of her life, as a fan, participant and volunteer, and she always had a supporting voice at her children's events. In the early 80's she found her passion in golfing (and golf she did!) where more social and competitive opportunities, and organizing the Ladies' Club events kept her busy. Ralph and Rosemary golfed together at over 200 courses across North America (and Rosemary kept track)! Weekly hikes with the Manzanita Hikers provided another active social endeavour. At home she was always in her element in her garden. Rosemary enjoyed her travels with Ralph, exploring every Province and State in North America, numerous trips to Waikiki Beach, wintering in Palm Desert for 14 years and a memorable trip to Finland in 2012. In the last 5 years she ventured to Africa, Mexico, England, Wales and Australia where she was thrilled to meet all of her first cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 2:00 pm at Duncan United Church, 246 Ingram St, with Tea following in the church Heritage Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Duncan United Church, General Fund





