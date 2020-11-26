1/1
Rosemary Courtenay Keelan
KEELAN, Rosemary Courtenay Born on July 7, 1938 in Cookham-Dean, England, Rosemary passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Philip and Stephen, daughters-in-law, Ines and Tara and granddaughters, Elena, Jill, Anna and Kendryk; as well as her family and friends in Canada, England and abroad. The family would like to thank Dr. Troughton and the caring staff at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion for their kind care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Humane Society, www.victoriahumanesociety.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
