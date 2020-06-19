Rosemary Nadine ELWELL
July 14, 1932 - June 02, 2020
It is with a great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosemary Nadine Elwell, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Victoria, B.C. She is predeceased by her husband Paget Elwell, and survived by her three sons Tony, Geoff, Tim (Lynn) and only granddaughter Madi. Rosemary was born and grew up in Victoria. In 1953 she married Paget Elwell and remained happily married to Padge until his passing in 2006. Once married, the young couple moved to Vancouver for several years then returned to Victoria in 1960, settling in Gordon Head. Rosemary spent a number of years bringing up her three children then eventually returned to the workforce where she had a 25-year career as an executive secretary in the BC Government's Department of Education. Outside of work, Rosemary loved spending time in her garden and made it into a work of art!

Rosemary was very talented in the kitchen, as her family and lucky guests would attest to. She made wonderful specialty dishes and produced mouth-watering baked goods for all occasions (Christmas goodies were an annual favourite). Once all the children left the nest, she and Paget set out to explore Europe, South East Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Central America and various areas in North America. After Madi was born, Gramma Rosemary loved spoiling her with sleepovers, treats and adventures. We will all greatly miss Rosemary's ever-present smile and kind words that she had for everyone she met. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
