Our Mother and Grandmother has fully transformed and returned to Stardust. She was born in London, England into a hereditary Salvation Army Family. She survived the Blitz; was educated at The King's Warren Grammar School on full scholarship; and achieved her Teaching Certification from London University (Goldsmiths College). In 1954 she married Harding Walter Beckett and they had three children. In 1960 they answered the call to serve God full time, so Rosemary became an ordained minister in the Salvation Army. The family emigrated to Canada where they served in Ontario in Picton, London, Galt (Cambridge) and Brantford. They were then stationed to Halifax, NS, Vancouver, BC, and finally to Alberta, as Divisional Commanders.



Following Harding's death in 1975, Rosemary settled in her adopted home of Victoria, BC where she earned a Bachelor of Education at the University of Victoria and began working in the greater Victoria School District.



From 1976 to 1996 Rosemary worked at Glendale Lodge in Victoria. Her ultimate role as Coordinator of Volunteers was what she termed her dream job, as she truly loved the residents and staff there, making many life long friends.



Following retirement, she certified as a palliative care hospice worker and assisted many, many people in their cross over from this side to the other - a mid-wife of another dimension.



What a great life she led! She loved exclamation points, Jesus, peacocks, roses, Israel, prayer and song, the Queen, a decent cup of tea, Handel's Messiah, sewing and knitting, correspondence and archiving, and making her family and friends feel special.



She is celebrated and loved by her son Hal and wife Keri (Jordan and Tamara, Madeleine and Matthew, Elisse and Josh), daughter Kay (Evangeline, husband Milan, and new great grandson Otto), and son Jon (Harding) and wife Charmaine (Adam, Hannah and Nicholas, and great granddaughters Rosemarie and Maribelle). As well as her best friend Fay Craggs and her brother Robert Munn (Phyllida) in the UK. For many years she attended Trinity Christian Centre and Temple Yeshua.



Our family wants to deeply honour and thank the staff at Gorge Road Hospital, the nursing staff, Nurse Scott, Dr. Domke, Dr. Rosenberg, Carolin from the Cridge, and the unbelievable HCAs on Arbutus: you are all truly living saints. Thank you so much.



Our Mum loved life and people. She understood and lived what being on earth is all about: love really is the answer.



There will be a service of love and remembrance at First Memorial 1155 Fort St Victoria on June17th at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please tell someone you love them. Rosemaryxxx!!!!!!!!!!!!!

