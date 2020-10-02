Born and raised in Avonlea SK, Ross was one of the "Hudson's Bay Boys", travelling to the Canadian Arctic to work for The Hudson's Bay Company. He developed a lifelong interest in and empathy with the places and people he met there. He went on to work for the Canadian Government as well as BC Assessment. He loved learning, baking, photography and gardening, volunteering for many years at Government House Gardens. He loved dogs and will be happily greeted by many who have gone before him. Ross was kind, generous and a true gentleman. Those who knew Ross are proud and honoured to have been his friend.



Predeceased by his first wife, Joy, he is survived by his children: Thomas Ingraham and Patricia Nasch, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and his second wife, Joyce.



No service by request.



