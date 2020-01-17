Ross passed away at home surrounded by family. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Wendy, daughter Tracey (Neil), grandchildren Michael (Kascha), Breanne (Gavin), Zachary (Anna) and great grandson Noah, siblings Jim (Marilyn), Lorna (Hugh), George (Heather), Karen (Jim). Ross could be found behind the wheel, whether it be a race car or logging truck and was inducted into the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 1988. Celebration of Life - January 26, 2020 Royal Canadian Legion Langford, 761 Station Avenue, Victoria - 1 - 4 pm
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020