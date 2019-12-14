Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Conan Michaux. View Sign Obituary

MICHAUX, Roy Conan Roy passed away on December 5, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. Born to Edgar and Doris Michaux (Hyde) on October 15, 1946 in Fort Garry, Manitoba, Roy moved with his family to B.C. in 1956. Roy was much loved by his family and is survived by his sisters Maureen, Laverne and Elaine, and his brother Peter as well as 20 nieces and nephews. Roy had an infectious smile and loved music and watching all sports. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the loving care that he received from the Vancouver Island Health Authority, specifically the staff of Tamarack and Forrester Houses, and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - Frederic Ozanam Centre. In lieu of flowers donations to the above mentioned society in Roy's memory would be appreciated.





