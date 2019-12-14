Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Dudley Rose. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary









ROSE, Roy Dudley April 26, 1923 - December 6, 2019 Dudley Rose passed away peacefully at Berwick House, Victoria, BC on Friday 6th December, visited and attended to by family members and caring staff. Dudley was born in Jamaica, He attended Munro College in Jamaica and succeeded in gaining a scholarship to McGill University to study Agriculture at MacDonald College, where he met his wife Beatrice (Bette) Law. After graduating in Agronomy, he returned to Jamaica, with Bette by his side. In the early years, he worked for several sugar and bananas plantations. In 1951, he and his family were transferred by his company to Cuba. The Castro Revolution was growing, so in 1958, Dudley and family returned to Jamaica. Dudley became a respected member of various key organizations in the sugar and banana industries in Jamaica and the Caribbean. He spent the last few years of his career working for other companies in St. Vincent and Belize before retiring to Victoria, BC. In 2008, he moved to Berwick House and became a lively and active member of that community. His own problems with eyesight led him to become involved with the CNIB, and to assist others acquire and master the aids available for the sight impaired. Because he loved music, he encouraged others to attend Victoria Symphony programs, helping them to get tickets and transportation. One year he was elected the Resident of the Year in Berwick House, which led to a second place in the contest between all the Berwick Senior Homes. He was very proud of these recognitions from his fellow residents. Dudley will be much missed by his family: daughter Dianne, son Richard and daughter-in-law Judy, as well as sisters Phyllis and Yvonne, and brother-in-law Richard along with many nieces and nephews in Canada, Jamaica, Bahamas, USA, and England. He was predeceased by his wife Bette, brother Victor, sisters Myrtle, Hazel, Daisy, and Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victoria Hospice in Dudley's name would be appreciated. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on January 10, 2020 at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr., Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4 (250) 658-5244 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

