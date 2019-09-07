Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Edward Rhymer. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

RHYMER, Roy Edward November 20th, 1949 - August 22nd, 2019 It is with shock and deep sadness we announce this passing after a short illness. A true icon of the Victoria music scene, dating back to the '60's. Roy was born in Belfast, N. Ireland and, proud to be Irish, returning twice, in '63 for 6 months, and a vacation in 2016 to return his Mother home. As a wee tot, he arrived in Ottawa, Canada with his parents who eventually settled in Victoria. Once discovered, his passion for guitar never wavered. One of his first bands being "The City of Drawers" around '67 (the summer of love) playing in the "Battle of the Bands" in Centennial Square. As a self-taught musician he played in several groups (too many to mention) with a variety of tunes and musicians alike. He soared at his craft with his own classic style, earning mutual respect amongst his peers. Also an electronics wizard, repairing musical equipment, etc., Roy had a keen ear to know how the key should sound. Roy was a proud, caring, loving father to Marlaina (his pride and joy) who herself became a woman inspired to follow her own spiritual passion among the mountains. He was a protective brother who loved his family and friends unconditionally. He loved a good joke and to have a good laugh with his own wit thrown in, an all-round fun nice guy. He had the knack for making people feel at ease with his gracious spirit. He will definitely leave an enormous hole in the hearts of many. Predeceased by parents, Roy Sr., Maureen Sr., and his sister Maureen (Mo). Surviving to mourn his absence, are his beloved daughter Marlaina (Robbie), her mother Deb, longtime love Sherry, sister Colleen, cousins in Canada and Ireland, and an overwhelming abundance of friends. Rick Maat, he considered you his real brother. "Going to be with Mo and Kenny" he said "And the long list." Until we meet again Roy, we love you so. "Fly on my sweet angel". A Celebration of Life to be announced in the future.







