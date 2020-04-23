BUCKLEY, Roy Ernest November 26, 1922 - April 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Buckley announces his passing. Roy passed away at Broadmead Lodge (Veteran's Memorial), Victoria, BC on April 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Roy is lovingly remembered by is son Wayne (Katherine), daughter Wanda, grandchildren Tracy, Wade (Kim), and Mavis (Jonathan), and his great-grandchildren Whitney, Kyrstyn (Michael), and Silas. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother Syd and sisters Doris and Joyce, as well as numerous relatives and friends. Roy grew up on a farm near Maidstone, SK, and served with the Royal Canadian Air Force during the second world war. After the war, he married his life partner Marion (predeceased 2015) in Victoria where they settled to raise a family. He worked as a printer for the Times Colonist from shortly after his wedding until he retired in 1989. Roy enjoyed gardening, golf, and spending time with family and friends. His children fondly remember game nights even though their dad was unbeatable at numerous card games. Unfortunately, in this time when we must all be mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public service for Roy. His remains will be cremated and interred beside those of Marion at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Those who desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Roy to the Victoria Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020