It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Schofield announce his passing on October 2, 2019 at Nanaimo Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Bernice (née Greer) and his children, Patrick (Janet), Kelly (Jane) and Colleen Hodgson (Tom). He leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Schofield, in 1994.



Roy worked in construction for over 40 years in a supervisory role. His work even took him to Russia for two extended projects. Roy loved to fish and hunt and these interests carried down to his sons and grandchildren. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips abroad with Bernice as well as traveling together throughout Canada in their truck and trailer. Roy enjoyed many peaceful hours tending to his garden.



Roy was a loving husband and father, and family meant everything to him. He will be missed by all who knew him for his quick mind, engaging conversation and his love of family.

