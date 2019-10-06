Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Heppner. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Heppner announce his passing on August 28, 2019. Roy passed away in his home at Victoria, B.C at the age of 85.



Roy enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with the Federal Government joining the Royal Canadian Navy, changing to Public Works and finally the National Research Council where he spent most of his career. His work with the NRC included moves from Ottawa to Churchill, back to Ottawa and finally to Victoria where Roy and his family made their home.



Roy loved to learn and developed new skills as he became involved in new hobbies and projects. His interest in woodworking took him through building furniture to building a house, he worked with stained glass, he rebuilt vintage cars, raised gardens and cattle and had many other interests. From his time in Churchill, Roy developed a real passion for airplanes and flying and became involved with restoring vintage planes in Victoria. This passion led him to his final project of building a Zenith STOL CH 801 aircraft, a very practical and efficient aircraft which exemplified Roy.



Roy enjoyed sharing his knowledge, he was well known and respected for taking the time to help others with work and projects they were involved with. He was an interesting person to talk with and was very interested in speaking to and learning from others.



Roy had a close and special relationship with his grand-daughter and they loved to spend time together, she has many happy and important memories of her time with her Poppa.



Following Roy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation, Victoria location. Condolences may be left at First Memorial Funeral Services



We are so sad without you Dad, but you have given us so many wonderful memories to hang on to.



Until we meet again



We love you and you will



Be in our hearts forever

