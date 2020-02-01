Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Herbert Goodchild. View Sign Obituary

GOODCHILD, Roy Herbert It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Roy Herbert Goodchild, our beloved husband, father, grandad and brother. Roy died peacefully at home on January 29, 2020 in Victoria, BC. He was born in Carshalton, Surrey, England on August 1, 1935. Roy is survived by his wife, Helen, his children, Dr. Steven Goodchild (Shawna), Dr. Nancy Cooper (Todd), Cathy Biello (Mario) and his dear grandchildren, Katrina, Ariana, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Danielle, Francesca and Dominic. Roy will be lovingly remembered by his surviving sisters, Marian, Hannah (Nan), Cynthia, sister-in-law Grace, and their families in the U.K. and by his extended family in Port Hope, Ontario - Stephen, Holly, Carly and Jake Kassay ; and in Stuart, Florida - David, Michelle, Rachel, Benjamin and Matthew Kassay. The Funeral Service for Roy will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 911 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC V8V 3G8 on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 :00 pm, with a reception to follow. At Roy's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the maintenance of the Christ Church Cathedral Deanery Garden at 930 Burdett Avenue, Victoria, BC V8V 3G8. Donations may also be made to the BC Cancer Foundation at 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC V8R 6V5 or the Victoria Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation at 4th Floor, Richmond Pavillion, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria, BC V8R 1J8. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Gordon and his staff at Ross Bay Health Centre, the staff of the Home & Community Care Victoria Health Unit, and the Hospice & Palliative Response Team, for their exceptional care, support and compassion. Condolences may be offered to the family at







