STURGESS, Major General Roy, CMM, CD. (Ret'd) Roy passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 Following outstanding careers in the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Pacific Airlines, Roy and his wife retired to Arbutus Ridge on Vancouver Island. Roy enjoyed golfing, hiking, keeping fit, boating, the company of so many wonderful friends, and the beauty of the ocean and mountains in front of his home. Many pleasurable winters were spent in New Zealand and Arizona. Roy gave generously to the community: served on Strata Council, President of the Arbutus Ridge Golf Club, volunteer driver for the Canadian Cancer Society, lectured on Leadership at the University of Victoria Business School, and was Campaign Manager for our Member Parliament in two Federal Elections. Roy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy, his daughter Kim, sons, Scott and Ronald, three grandchildren, Graeme, Liam and Sydney. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 375 Brae Road, Duncan BC at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cowichan Hospice, 3122 Gibbins Road, Duncan, BC V9L 1G2, would be appreciated. Online Condolences www.mem.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019