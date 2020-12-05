1/1
Roy William Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Roy William June 7, 1958 - December 1, 2020 On the day of his choosing Roy died peacefully with his family by his side. His dying message was to encourage others to eat healthy and not to smoke. Roy was born in Glasgow, Scotland and came to Canada when he was eight. Roy was very kind, funny, stubborn and colourful. He loved to cook, watch movies, was a passionate sports fan and could debate with you about anything. He is survived by his brothers, Alex (Pat), Alastair (Susan), sisters Linda-Anne (Vic), Yvonne (Randy), 10 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews and his friend Connie. Roy's wishes were clear, and so there will be no service or memorial. Thank-you to the wonderful staff and Doctor's at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided care for Roy during his final weeks. Memorial donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, your local Food Bank, Women in Need and the SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved