MOORE, Roy William June 7, 1958 - December 1, 2020 On the day of his choosing Roy died peacefully with his family by his side. His dying message was to encourage others to eat healthy and not to smoke. Roy was born in Glasgow, Scotland and came to Canada when he was eight. Roy was very kind, funny, stubborn and colourful. He loved to cook, watch movies, was a passionate sports fan and could debate with you about anything. He is survived by his brothers, Alex (Pat), Alastair (Susan), sisters Linda-Anne (Vic), Yvonne (Randy), 10 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews and his friend Connie. Roy's wishes were clear, and so there will be no service or memorial. Thank-you to the wonderful staff and Doctor's at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided care for Roy during his final weeks. Memorial donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, your local Food Bank, Women in Need and the SPCA.







