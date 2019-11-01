On October 29th 2019, Ruben (Lou) Carl Carlson passed away to be with his loving wife. He missed her terribly when she passed in April 2019. They are now joined in eternity. Left to mourn his loss is his daughter, Ruth Herberholz (Downie/Carlson) and son-in-law Patrick Herberholz, daughter-in-law Rita Carlson and son-in-law Bruce Johnson. Ruben was previously deceased by his daughter Anne Carlson and son Lawrence Carlson. He was Grampa to Brent, Tamara, Pamela, Richard, Sara and Rebecca. Great-Grampa to Jethro, Sativa, Shelby, Sierra, Logan, Meghan, Levi, Aiden and Harley and Great-Great-Grampa to Fiona. Ruben proudly supported his family by working at BC Forest Products/Timberwest/Fletcher Challenge and spent many weekends fishing in Sooke until his eyesight diminished to the point he was no longer able to drive. Even with sight challenges he put many kilometers on his shoes by walking in the neighbourhood. Ruben will be remembered as a hard-working, unpretentious, friendly, strong-willed man with old-fashioned values. A legacy for all who knew him. The Carlson family would like to thank all the family and neighbours for their compassion and thoughtfulness towards both Mom and Dad. There will be no service, however, in Ruben's memory please put on your walking shoes, wave, smile and say hello to your neighbours.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019