Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruben Carl (Lou) CARLSON. View Sign Obituary

On October 29th 2019, Ruben (Lou) Carl Carlson passed away to be with his loving wife. He missed her terribly when she passed in April 2019. They are now joined in eternity. Left to mourn his loss is his daughter, Ruth Herberholz (Downie/Carlson) and son-in-law Patrick Herberholz, daughter-in-law Rita Carlson and son-in-law Bruce Johnson. Ruben was previously deceased by his daughter Anne Carlson and son Lawrence Carlson. He was Grampa to Brent, Tamara, Pamela, Richard, Sara and Rebecca. Great-Grampa to Jethro, Sativa, Shelby, Sierra, Logan, Meghan, Levi, Aiden and Harley and Great-Great-Grampa to Fiona. Ruben proudly supported his family by working at BC Forest Products/Timberwest/Fletcher Challenge and spent many weekends fishing in Sooke until his eyesight diminished to the point he was no longer able to drive. Even with sight challenges he put many kilometers on his shoes by walking in the neighbourhood. Ruben will be remembered as a hard-working, unpretentious, friendly, strong-willed man with old-fashioned values. A legacy for all who knew him. The Carlson family would like to thank all the family and neighbours for their compassion and thoughtfulness towards both Mom and Dad. There will be no service, however, in Ruben's memory please put on your walking shoes, wave, smile and say hello to your neighbours.

On October 29th 2019, Ruben (Lou) Carl Carlson passed away to be with his loving wife. He missed her terribly when she passed in April 2019. They are now joined in eternity. Left to mourn his loss is his daughter, Ruth Herberholz (Downie/Carlson) and son-in-law Patrick Herberholz, daughter-in-law Rita Carlson and son-in-law Bruce Johnson. Ruben was previously deceased by his daughter Anne Carlson and son Lawrence Carlson. He was Grampa to Brent, Tamara, Pamela, Richard, Sara and Rebecca. Great-Grampa to Jethro, Sativa, Shelby, Sierra, Logan, Meghan, Levi, Aiden and Harley and Great-Great-Grampa to Fiona. Ruben proudly supported his family by working at BC Forest Products/Timberwest/Fletcher Challenge and spent many weekends fishing in Sooke until his eyesight diminished to the point he was no longer able to drive. Even with sight challenges he put many kilometers on his shoes by walking in the neighbourhood. Ruben will be remembered as a hard-working, unpretentious, friendly, strong-willed man with old-fashioned values. A legacy for all who knew him. The Carlson family would like to thank all the family and neighbours for their compassion and thoughtfulness towards both Mom and Dad. There will be no service, however, in Ruben's memory please put on your walking shoes, wave, smile and say hello to your neighbours. Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close