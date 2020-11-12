STEPHENSON, Ruby Letitia Born November 2, 1932 After celebrating her 88th birthday, Ruby passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill in 2016 and son-in-law Rick in 2007. She leaves behind her four daughters Donna (Keith), Brenda (Tom), Linda (Brian) and Laura (Mark); 8 grandchildren Tamara, Amanda (Francis), Carrie (Chris), Lisa (Chris), Liane (Gord), Lori, Malcolm and Kelsey; 6 great-grandchildren Travis, Brianne, Madeleine, Lukas, Olivia and Lars. Mom was a homemaker who enjoyed reading. She loved to garden and was proud of living in her home for 64 years. She was also a member of the Smokettes with the Sooke Fire Department. Mom and Dad enjoyed a wee drink at 4 pm everyday. Thank you to the staff at the Gorge Hospital for caring for Mom for the past two months. Bye Mom, say "Hi" to Dad. At this time we will be holding a private family service. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a wee drink at 4 pm today or any day!