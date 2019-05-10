Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolf Reicheneder. View Sign Obituary

REICHENEDER, Rudolf (Rudi) January 7, 1932 - May 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Selkirk Senior Living on May 1, 2019. He will be missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Inge, and daughter Jeanette. Rudi was born in Munich, Germany to parents Josef & Rosa. After completing school, he served woodworking apprenticeships in Germany and Switzerland. In 1957 he boarded the Arosa Star and arrived in Canada where he met his wife and made Victoria his home. Rudi co-owned and operated a woodworking shop where he became well known for his fine workmanship in custom cabinet making and passed his knowledge and skills along to his employees. After selling the business, he became an inspector for the AWMA of BC and continued to build custom work from his private workshop. In his younger years, Rudi enjoyed playing soccer, fishing and hunting with his friends. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who was honest, gentle and had a great sense of humour. No Service by request. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 12, 2019

