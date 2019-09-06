ZEMBRODT, Rudy April 26, 1938 - August 23, 2019 Rudy's family moved to Canada in 1955 from Wilhelmsburg, Germany. One of his early jobs was working on the lube rack at a car dealership. He worked hard supporting his family for many years in this trade, eventually becoming Service Manager at several auto dealerships. In his early years, he was a member of the Quarter Milers Car Club and then later, the Early Ford V8 Club. A "Mr. Fix It", he never threw anything away and was always able to help neighbours, friends and family with tools and spare parts. If you needed a grapplegromit for something, he usually had one. Friends and acquaintances are invited to join Rudy's wife of 59 years, Judy and son Dave (Jennifer) at a casual reception to celebrate his life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Thursday, September 12 between 4 and 6 PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019