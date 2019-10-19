Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rusins Kaufmanis. View Sign Obituary

Political cartoonist for the Ottawa Citizen from 1963-1989.



Born in Riga, Latvia on March 27, 1925; passed away September 20, 2019 in Victoria, BC.



He is survived by Gundega, his wife of 64 years, his son, Eric Kaufmanis and wife, Lisa, by his daughter, Anna Edels and husband, Chris, and by his three granddaughters, Sophie, Rayna, and Juliana.



Dad was an Artist, a soldier, a philosopher, an author, a scavenger, a sculptor, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



He remained interested in politics, people, and especially humour to the very end. In his last week, when initially told by a doctor that they would be able to perform surgery on his broken hip, he looked up from his hospital bed with a wide-eyed and puzzled look and asked, “Are you sure that is a good use of taxpayers’ money?”.



A believer that all good things must come to an end, he passed away of his own wishes at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on September 20. When told that his request to die under the MAID program would be granted, he replied with his favourite refrain “Hallelujah”. Thank you to the doctors and staff for their grace and caring manner.



The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,



Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit



Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,



Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.



Miss you always,



(Excerpts from The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam)

