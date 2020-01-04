Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Alexander Anderson. View Sign Obituary

ANDERSON, Russell Alexander December 6, 1935 - December 28, 2019 Passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior with loving family by his side. The incredible devotion and care of family enabled us to cherish our remaining time together at home. Much appreciation also goes out to VIHA, the Palliative Care Teams and the Red Cross for all the resources provided along with their on-going support and compassion. Russell was predeceased by his brother, Blair. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Ginny; daughters, Catherine (Dale), Carolyn (Gord); grandchildren, Breanne (Taylor), Matthew (Katie) and Nathan; sister-in-law, Dorothy; niece and nephews, Lisa, Blair and Dwayne (Christine) & family; cousin, Janet Fulton. Dad's faith in God never wavered and, regardless of circumstances, he always remarked on how blessed he was and how good God is. We are thankful to have had such a faithful, loving, thoughtful, humble, genuine, witty, wise man as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Elk Lake Baptist Church, 5349 Patricia Bay Hwy, Victoria, BC with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted to the Scholarship Fund of Northwest Seminary and College ( nbseminary.ca/donate or 7600 Glover Road, Langley, B.C., V2Y 1Y1, in memory of Russ Anderson). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

