It is with great sadness the family of Russ Griese announces his passing. Russ died peacefully on Feb 25 surrounded by family. He will be remembered by his love for his friends and family as well as his passion for riding his motorbike.
In lieu of flowers the Family would request donations to the BC Cancer Foundation: www.bccancerfoundation.com
No service will be held as Russ wanted his family and friends to remember the good times and would prefer you to spend time with your loved ones. His family will forever carry him in their hearts. May he rest in peace.
Condolences may be offered to Dolley and family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/russell-griese-9052907
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 28, 2020