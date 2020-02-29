Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell L. REDMAN. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

On Tuesday, January 28, after a normal day and planning on a dinner out, Dad left us suddenly at the age of 96, in his own home with his daughter by his side. He had an amazing, long healthy life. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Nora. Left to miss him greatly are his daughter, Leslie (Luc), sons Russell ( Janice) and David (Jennifer) along with his much loved grandchildren, Carol (Jon), Donna (Thom), Paul, Laura (Ed) and Neil and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Owen, Scarlett, Gwen, Clark, Wesley, Arya and Alexander. The oldest of seven children he is survived by a brother Eric and a sister Elsie. Dad was able to visit most of his great grandchildren often and had the pleasure of them all visiting him last summer. Dad was always up for new things and at the age of 90 took on a personal trainer, Michelle, whom he saw weekly and whom he credited with helping to keep him active and strong. He spent 25 years as a Victoria City Police officer and continued his association into retirement attending mess dinners and joining the International Police Association. He became a regular attendee of the monthly coffee chats and various social events. A pilot in the Second World War, he flew Canso's out of Coal harbour on Vancouver Island. He had been delighted to learn that a Canso was being refurbished at Victoria Airport and joined the group of Canso enthusiasts immediately regaling them often with stories about his flying time. His status in the group rose even higher when he discovered his old log book and was able to show that he had actually flown that particular plane, referring ever after to it as "his" plane. A real highlight was being able to have a flight in it a few years ago. Dad was a man who saw wonder in all things from the construction of cardboard boxes to the formation of clouds and who delighted in meeting and talking to new people. He always wore his iconic Tilley hat when going out and many recognized him immediately when seeing the hat. He always got comments and warm smiles because of that hat. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 2pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Crescent, Victoria, BC and we hope that many will join us to celebrate knowing him. A special thanks to Dr. T. Rosenberg for helping him to stay at home and being there on his final day.

