It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Russ, on March 9, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Lisa, his sons, Carl and Troy, his daughter Carmen and two grandsons, mother Carol, sisters Donna (John), DeeDee (Leo), Shelley (Harold), brother Doug (Adele), his dog Tuxedo (Tux) and numerous extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his father Bill. He was born, raised and lived in the Western Communities. Russ loved and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed all sports both, as a player and later spectating as a fan, fishing, working in the yard and suntanning in Mexico. He was a long time employee of UPS. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please visit the “virtual” memorial facebook group page titled “Russ Urlacher Memory Page”

