Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

GUSTAFSON, Ruth Bernice (nee Barker) 1916 - 2019 Ruth passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019, age 103 and two thirds. Ruth was born February 26, 1916, in Kisbey, Saskatchewan, on a homestead farm during one war, before women could vote, and grew up in the hard times. She came to Keremeos, BC with her family in 1934. Ruth and Sigvard Tore Gustafson were married in Victoria in 1942, during another war. Sig died suddenly in 1958, leaving Ruth with their 5 sons and baby girl. Ruth now joins her husband after 61 years, and her son Gavin, after 31 years. Ruth is survived by her younger sister Doris Denstedt; her 5 remaining children: Carl (Athena), Ralph (Margaret), Neil (Liane), Lyle (Rosanna) and Linda (Nick); 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and the Barker extended families. Besides her husband Sig and son Gavin, she is predeceased by her brothers Gordon, Arthur, and Colin. Ruth was a long-term member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Special thanks to Aberdeen Hospital for 19 years of gentle care with patience and humour provided by the many nurses and care aids. A Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with a Reception to follow. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, a donation in Ruth's memory may be made directly to the Easter Seals Foundation of BC or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be offered at







