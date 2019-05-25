GAIT, Ruth Dorothy (nee Lines) October 27, 1937 - February 13, 2019 Ruth Dorothy Gait (nee Lines), lifetime resident of Victoria, passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord in the early morning hours of February 13, 2019. The family would like to cordially invite you to a Graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Ross Bay Cemetery. Following the Graveside Service, a Celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, 4277 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019