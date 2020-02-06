PINNOCK, Ruth Evlyn With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of Ruth Evlyn Pinnock (Patchett) in Calgary at the age of 78 years. Ruth passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Marie Patchett; loving husband Frank; sister Madeline; and brother Bob. Ruth is survived by her children: Janet (Tony), Natalie (Corrie), Edwin (Margie), Norman; grandchildren: Dan, Stefanie (Shaun), Shane (Erica), Jennifer, Danny (Freya), Chris (Shyla), Zachary (Tatyanna), Jeremie (Courtney), Aaron, Nicole, Gordon (Melissa), Courtnee (Thomas), Charity (Jason), Hunter, and Alison and her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Bernie (Stan), and Lavoine; brothers Leo (Mary) and Norman (Colleen); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Bethany Riverview for their loving care and compassion of Ruth. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 - 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ruth to Bethany Care Foundation, 100, 2915 - 26 Ave SE, Calgary, AB. T2B 2W6. Telephone: 403-210-4600. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020